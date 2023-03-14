UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Canada Discuss Ways To Promote Cooperation In Trade, Investment

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The High Commissioner of Canada, Ms. Leslie Scanlon and Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday exchanged views on enhancing bilateral relations in various avenues and cooperation in a number of fields including trade, investment and climate resilience.

During a call on meeting of the High Commissioner with the Finance Minister, both the sides discussed overall global economic situation as well as economic policies and programmes of the government in Pakistan.

According to press statement issued by finance ministry, Ishaq Dar said both the countries were having friendly relations and commended the support of Canadian government for flood affected people.

He briefed the envoy about the economic outlook and the challenges being faced by the country, coupled with huge losses due to the devastating floods last year.

He further shared that the government with its pragmatic policy decisions had not only arrested the economic decline but was also steering the economy towards stability and growth.

He also shared that the government had taken difficult decisions in key sectors, including energy in order to reduce budgetary and current account deficits and increased the revenue generation.

The minister also informed about the talks held with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission and reiterated the commitment of the government to complete the existing program with the fund and fulfill all the international obligations.

The minister appreciated the Canadian investments in Pakistan and extended full support and cooperation of the government to enhance the economic relations between both the countries.

On the occasion, Ms. Leslie Scanlon also shared sentiments of deep rooted friendly relations between Pakistan and Canada and said, both the countries enjoyed excellent relations and these needed to be further promoted especially on trade, investment and Climate resilience.

She informed about the newly developed strategy for the region through which Pakistan would be able to access facilities for climate resilience and re-building.

She supported the policies and programs of the government for socio-economic development and economic growth.

