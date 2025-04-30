Open Menu

Pakistan-Canada Meeting At PMO Strengthens Trade,investment

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Pakistan-Canada meeting at PMO strengthens trade,investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce, met Daniel Arsenault, Counsellor at Canada’s High Commission, at the Prime Minister’s Office to advance bilateral trade, enhance General Preferential Tariff Plus (GPT+), progress a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT), and address key issues.

The meeting focused on boosting trade, with Pakistan’s textile exports and Canada’s canola imports as key drivers, said a release issued here on Wednesday.

Rana Ihsaan highlighted the “Uraan Pakistan” vision to expand exports via Canada’s GPT+, updated in January 2025 to cover 80% of tariff lines.

A BIT was discussed to protect investments, supporting Canadian ventures like Scotiabank and Magna International, which create jobs in Pakistan, and Pakistani firms like Shan Foods thriving in Canada’s market.

“Pakistan and Canada are set for deeper economic collaboration,” said Rana Ihsaan.

The meeting reaffirmed Pakistan’s role as a trade hub.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangla ..

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh

1 hour ago
 Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani ..

Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding

1 hour ago
 Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s off ..

Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress

1 hour ago
 Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global di ..

Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM

2 hours ago
 Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detectio ..

Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

8 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

22 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

22 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

22 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

23 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

23 hours ago

More Stories From Business