Pakistan-Canada meeting at PMO strengthens trade,investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce, met Daniel Arsenault, Counsellor at Canada’s High Commission, at the Prime Minister’s Office to advance bilateral trade, enhance General Preferential Tariff Plus (GPT+), progress a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT), and address key issues.

The meeting focused on boosting trade, with Pakistan’s textile exports and Canada’s canola imports as key drivers, said a release issued here on Wednesday.

Rana Ihsaan highlighted the “Uraan Pakistan” vision to expand exports via Canada’s GPT+, updated in January 2025 to cover 80% of tariff lines.

A BIT was discussed to protect investments, supporting Canadian ventures like Scotiabank and Magna International, which create jobs in Pakistan, and Pakistani firms like Shan Foods thriving in Canada’s market.

“Pakistan and Canada are set for deeper economic collaboration,” said Rana Ihsaan.

The meeting reaffirmed Pakistan’s role as a trade hub.