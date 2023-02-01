Pakistan, Canada reaffirms commitment to boost bilateral ties

Canada and Pakistan on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to remain engaged to further boost bilateral economic, trade, and diplomatic ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Canada and Pakistan on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to remain engaged to further boost bilateral economic, trade, and diplomatic ties.

Canadian High Commissioner Ms Leslie Scanlona called on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, here, at the said ministry, said a press release. The secretary EAD, and other senior officers from the ministry attended the meeting as the minister warmly greeted the Canadian high commissioner and highlighted long-standing bilateral ties between both countries.

The federal minister highlighted that Canada hosted a diversified Pakistani community which was commendably encouraging for both countries.

He also appreciated the assistance of the Canadian government and thanked the high commissioner for standing with Pakistan in this hour of need.

The minister acknowledged that Canada had always been a source of support for Pakistan. Meanwhile, discussing the overall volume of trade between both countries, the minister shared that a lot of potential remains to be explored for further enhancing and deepening the ties.

Canadian High Commissioner Ms Leslie Scanlona shared that Canada had undertaken a number of bilateral as well as multilateral projects in Pakistan.

It was further apprised that Canada was looking for elevating the trade and economic relation in various sectors in Pakistan for reaping the fuller potential of trade existing between both countries.

The higher officials from both sides were on the same page for bolstering futuristic collaborations for the betterment of economies, cultural exchange and mutual assistance to achieve a significant comparative advantage.