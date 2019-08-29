UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Can't Afford Tax Theft: DC FBR

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Deputy Commissioner Zafar Jamal Jasra has said that Pakistan can't afford tax theft and a tax culture will have to be adopted for making the country sovereign and economically strong

Addressing a welcome party at a private college here on Thursday, he said: "Those who demand rights from the state must pay taxes with responsibility.

" Jasra said that students could play an important role in creating awareness among their parents, society and other people for paying taxes and making Pakistan sovereign.

He said that students should pay special attention to getting technical education also. They should act on the philosophy of Allama Muhammad Iqbal for creating diversity in their personality, he added.

Principal Professor Hamid Younas Khan also addressed the ceremony.

