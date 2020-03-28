UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers And Exporters Association Hails Govt's Economic Measures Against Corona Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 08:46 PM

Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association hails govt's economic measures against corona crisis

Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) on Saturday hailed the government's comprehensive and timely measures to abolish negative impact on economy in the crisis due to coronavirus pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) on Saturday hailed the government's comprehensive and timely measures to abolish negative impact on economy in the crisis due to coronavirus pandemic.

PCMEA Chairman Muhammad Aslam Tahir, Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Pervez Hanif, Vice Chairman Sheikh Amir Khalid Saeed, senior central leader Abdul Latif Malik and Riaz Ahmed told media here that government should divert all the developmental allocations towards the sectors aimed at revival of economy. The Association's office-bearers also appealed to the government for extending financial support to skilled workers attached with carpet manufacturing sector so as to save them from any livelihood crisis.

They said that world economies are facing severe difficulties due coronavirus pandemic.

Since corona gripped the world, Pakistan's export sector had been deteriorating, however, this crisis could be over provided government continued with its patronage and support to exporting sector, they added.

PCMEA leaders also urged the government to make it sure that all relevant ministries and departments were facilitating and easing out exporting sector.

Showing their concerns about carpet industry's workers, the office-bearers asked the PCMEA members to compile data of workers of their respective production units and send it to the PCMEA office, citing that workers associated with carpet manufacturing, cleaning, dying, cutting, and stitching would not be able earn their daily bread and butter within meager revenue resources.

PCMEA office-bearers also demanded to announce a special package for skilled workers as they were the backbone of carpet sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Media All From Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sindh govt to establish 14 new well-equipped CCUs, ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad Capital Territory police launches awaren ..

3 minutes ago

Rs 6.3 mln cheque presented by PESSI to CM's Speci ..

3 minutes ago

UNICEF moves to ship vital supplies to affected co ..

3 minutes ago

NCC decides to close Eastern, Western borders for ..

16 minutes ago

Confirmed coronavirus cases reach 1,408 with only ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.