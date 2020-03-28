(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) on Saturday hailed the government's comprehensive and timely measures to abolish negative impact on economy in the crisis due to coronavirus pandemic.

PCMEA Chairman Muhammad Aslam Tahir, Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Pervez Hanif, Vice Chairman Sheikh Amir Khalid Saeed, senior central leader Abdul Latif Malik and Riaz Ahmed told media here that government should divert all the developmental allocations towards the sectors aimed at revival of economy. The Association's office-bearers also appealed to the government for extending financial support to skilled workers attached with carpet manufacturing sector so as to save them from any livelihood crisis.

They said that world economies are facing severe difficulties due coronavirus pandemic.

Since corona gripped the world, Pakistan's export sector had been deteriorating, however, this crisis could be over provided government continued with its patronage and support to exporting sector, they added.

PCMEA leaders also urged the government to make it sure that all relevant ministries and departments were facilitating and easing out exporting sector.

Showing their concerns about carpet industry's workers, the office-bearers asked the PCMEA members to compile data of workers of their respective production units and send it to the PCMEA office, citing that workers associated with carpet manufacturing, cleaning, dying, cutting, and stitching would not be able earn their daily bread and butter within meager revenue resources.

PCMEA office-bearers also demanded to announce a special package for skilled workers as they were the backbone of carpet sector.