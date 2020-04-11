Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association wants committee formation to assess export industry situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) on Saturday called for constituting a committee comprising stakeholders and experts to assess export sector's losses in the prevailing situation and formulate a policy accordingly for revival of the industry.

PCMEA Chairman Muhammad Aslam Tahir said this while chairing a video-link meeting to review carpet industry situation here. The meeting also examined the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the carpet industry as well as its skilled labour force due to a lockdown in the country.

Aslam Tahir said that hand-made carpet industry had already been facing numerous problems and the prevailing situation due to coronavirus was further adding to the miseries of people attached with the industry.

He said that the government, by extending financial support to the carpet manufacturing people/labourers, could provide them with better opportunities to earn their livelihood.

The PCMEA chairman urged the government to ensure speedy release of relief package, announced for various export-oriented industries, and also allow opening of businesses with compliance of all anti-corona measures.

Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Pervez Hanif, PCMEA Vice Chairman Sheikh Amir Khalid Saeed, central leader Abdul Latif Malik, senior members Riaz Ahmed, Saeed Khan, Ejazur Rehman, Muhammad Akbar Malik, Maj (retd.) Akhtar Nazir and others attended the online meeting.