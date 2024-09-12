Pakistan Chairs 23rd Meeting Of SCO Ministers Responsible For Foreign Economy, Trade
Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Commerce Minister, Jam Kamal Khan chaired the 23rd Meeting of Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States responsible for foreign economy and trade activities on Thursday.
Pakistan hosted this gathering in its capacity as the chair of the SCO Council of Heads of Government, the second-highest forum of the organization, said a press release issued here on Thursday.
The ministerial meeting was preceded by the 47th Meeting of the Commission of Senior Officials (CSO) of SCO Member States on 10th and 11th September 2024, also held in Islamabad.
In his opening remarks, Jam Kamal Khan, welcomed his counterpart Ministers from the SCO fraternity to Pakistan and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the laudable aims and objective of the SCO to promote peace and prosperity in the region.
While acknowledging the global economic challenges facing the region, he emphasized the vital role of the SCO in addressing these issues through cooperation and constructive engagement. To this end, he conveyed Pakistan’s strong commitment and readiness to contribute to and collaborate with all Member States to achieve our shared goals.
“Let us seize this opportunity to forge stronger partnerships, enhance regional cooperation, and pave the way for a brighter and more prosperous future for all our peoples”, he added.
In their national statements, the SCO Ministers also deliberated in detail and shared their views on the prospects and measures to deepen the economic and trade cooperation among SCO countries.
The collective vision of the SCO Ministers on these issues was articulately summarized in the Ministerial Statement adopted by the Meeting, which inter alia underscored the importance of fair trade practices and the pursuit of sustainability in economic development.
The statement also emphasized the need to counter the protectionist trade measures, promote innovation and cooperation in digital technologies as well as strengthen trade ties within the SCO region.
To this end, they underscored the role of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and called for strengthening a WTO-based non-discriminatory multilateral trading system. Acknowledging the worsening impact of climate change, the Statement also emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation in accordance with UN Sustainable Development Agenda to mitigate its impact on regional economies.
One of the key outcomes of the meeting was the approval of the Pakistani proposal on Cooperation between the Trade Promotion Organizations (TPOs) of the SCO Region. Implementation of this Pakistani proposal will meaningfully enhance collaboration between the TPOs of SCO member States, facilitate greater trade integration and create new economic opportunities across the region.
The meeting also approved the Kazakh proposal for the creation of a Database of Economic Preferences for the SCO region, which will act as a comprehensive resource for Member States to access information on economic incentives and preferences within the bloc, fostering a more cohesive business environment.
Additionally, the meeting approved the Russian proposal on the promotion of the Creative Economy within the region, highlighting the importance of innovation-driven economic growth.
The successful conclusion of this high-level Ministerial meeting reinforces the importance of multilateral cooperation and reflects Pakistan’s leadership role in promoting economic and trade collaboration within the SCO framework.
Recent Stories
Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain
Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan move forward to practical impl ..
Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
More Stories From Business
-
Pak-Russia to sing agreement for enhancing agricultural, industrial cooperation45 seconds ago
-
KPT shipping movements report1 hour ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 20247 hours ago
-
Ahsan reviews progress of Saut-ul-Quran Project16 hours ago
-
Ahsan emphasizes innovation, technology for economic competitiveness17 hours ago
-
Sino-Pak agree to operationalize ‘Gwadar Port' at optimal capacity17 hours ago
-
CDWP approves Rs 4.289.880 mln for National Center for Manufacturing17 hours ago
-
ECC consider funds to Rs 238.42 million, for wheat subsidy Schemes 2015-1620 hours ago
-
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah observed with due solemnity21 hours ago
-
US consumer inflation annually rises 2.5% in August, slowest increase since February 202121 hours ago
-
KP Govt prepares draft new policy for small industries’ estates22 hours ago