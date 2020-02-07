Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) to strive for economic growth

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) would share trade and industry related research and would also work as a think tank for economic wellbeing of the country

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th February, 2020) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) would share trade and industry related research and would also work as a think tank for economic wellbeing of the country.The decision was taken during the visit of LCCI delegation, led by President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, to the Lahore office of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry.The FPCCI Vice President, Dr M.

Arshad said that his priority is to maximize interaction between the FPCCI and its constituent trade bodies to get resolved the issues being faced by the trade and the industry.He said that the traders and industrialists of the whole country have a message of peace, love and sincerity for the country.

He was hopeful that the government will help heal the wounds of the business community.He said that good relations between the government and business community will help bring progress and development and elimination of the unemployment.He said that FPCCI strength lies in the strengthening of its constituent institutions therefore all the chambers should work for the promotion of trade and industry.LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh gave the office-bearers and Executive Committee of FPCCI a detailed briefing on the measures initiated by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for wellbeing of the trade and industry.