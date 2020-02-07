UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce And Industry (FPCCI), Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (LCCI) To Strive For Economic Growth

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 08:28 PM

Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) to strive for economic growth

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) would share trade and industry related research and would also work as a think tank for economic wellbeing of the country

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th February, 2020) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) would share trade and industry related research and would also work as a think tank for economic wellbeing of the country.The decision was taken during the visit of LCCI delegation, led by President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, to the Lahore office of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry.The FPCCI Vice President, Dr M.

Arshad said that his priority is to maximize interaction between the FPCCI and its constituent trade bodies to get resolved the issues being faced by the trade and the industry.He said that the traders and industrialists of the whole country have a message of peace, love and sincerity for the country.

He was hopeful that the government will help heal the wounds of the business community.He said that good relations between the government and business community will help bring progress and development and elimination of the unemployment.He said that FPCCI strength lies in the strengthening of its constituent institutions therefore all the chambers should work for the promotion of trade and industry.LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh gave the office-bearers and Executive Committee of FPCCI a detailed briefing on the measures initiated by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for wellbeing of the trade and industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Business Chambers Of Commerce Visit Progress Tank Chamber Commerce All Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Share Love

Recent Stories

Tariq Mengal calls on Lahore Waste Management Comp ..

10 minutes ago

French wine exports to US plunge in wake of Trump ..

10 minutes ago

UN expert slams 'appallingly high' poverty rates i ..

10 minutes ago

Kashmiris, Pakistanis and Turk organize big protes ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistani nation stands with Chinese brethren in b ..

6 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes no ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.