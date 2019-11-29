Pakistan chapter SAARC Chamber delegation leaves for Sri Lanka to attend South Asia Business

(@imziishan)

A high level Pak chapter SAARC Chamber delegation Friday leftfor Sri Lanka to represent Pakistan in "South Asia Business Council moot" being conductedat Negombo ( Sri Lanka )on Nov 30

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th November, 2019) A high level Pak chapter SAARC Chamber delegation Friday leftfor Sri Lanka to represent Pakistan in "South Asia business Council moot" being conductedat Negombo ( Sri Lanka )on Nov 30.Talking to media prior to his departure, leader of the delegation SVP SAARC ChamberIftikharAli Malik told thatSAARC Chamber as a collaborative partner to China-South Asia Business Forum (CSABF),withChina Council for Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT-Yunnan) jointly organized aCouncilmeeting of 15th China-South Asia Business Forum (CSABF) in Negombo, Sri Lanka.

He said the objective of the meeting is to seek valuable input from members for a meaningfulandproductive 15th China South Asia Business Forum ( CSABF) and to discuss the RotatingChairCountry for CSABF 2020.He said all SAARC CCI Vice Presidents and National Chambers leaders have been invited toattend the meeting which will be chaired by Ruwan Edirisinghe, President, SAARC CCI.

Mr.Chandi Raj Dhakal, VP, Nepal and Dr. Rohita Silva, VP, Sri Lanka, will also participate insaidmeeting.