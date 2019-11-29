UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Chapter SAARC Chamber Delegation Leaves For Sri Lanka To Attend South Asia Business

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 01:16 PM

Pakistan chapter SAARC Chamber delegation leaves for Sri Lanka to attend South Asia Business

A high level Pak chapter SAARC Chamber delegation Friday leftfor Sri Lanka to represent Pakistan in "South Asia Business Council moot" being conductedat Negombo ( Sri Lanka )on Nov 30

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th November, 2019) A high level Pak chapter SAARC Chamber delegation Friday leftfor Sri Lanka to represent Pakistan in "South Asia business Council moot" being conductedat Negombo ( Sri Lanka )on Nov 30.Talking to media prior to his departure, leader of the delegation SVP SAARC ChamberIftikharAli Malik told thatSAARC Chamber as a collaborative partner to China-South Asia Business Forum (CSABF),withChina Council for Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT-Yunnan) jointly organized aCouncilmeeting of 15th China-South Asia Business Forum (CSABF) in Negombo, Sri Lanka.

He said the objective of the meeting is to seek valuable input from members for a meaningfulandproductive 15th China South Asia Business Forum ( CSABF) and to discuss the RotatingChairCountry for CSABF 2020.He said all SAARC CCI Vice Presidents and National Chambers leaders have been invited toattend the meeting which will be chaired by Ruwan Edirisinghe, President, SAARC CCI.

Mr.Chandi Raj Dhakal, VP, Nepal and Dr. Rohita Silva, VP, Sri Lanka, will also participate insaidmeeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Sri Lanka China Nepal Chamber 2020 Media All From Asia

Recent Stories

POL prices are likely to go down in Dec

4 minutes ago

Gazprom Says Hearings of Appeal Against Asset Free ..

5 minutes ago

Damage From Cyberattacks Against Banks in Russia D ..

12 minutes ago

PTI wants early legislation in Army laws

25 minutes ago

Bastrykin Visits Syria for Talks With Security Bur ..

5 minutes ago

Metal Group imports reduced by 20.90 per cent in f ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.