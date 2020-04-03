Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) demands PSLA to comply with FBR orders

Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) has urged the Ports and Shipping Lines Authorities (PSLA) to complying with the direction of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in extending the free period for importers to another 15 days in view of corona virus pandemic, so that chemical manufacturers would be able to lift their imported raw materials from the ports

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) has urged the Ports and Shipping Lines Authorities (PSLA) to complying with the direction of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) in extending the free period for importers to another 15 days in view of corona virus pandemic, so that chemical manufacturers would be able to lift their imported raw materials from the ports.

PCMA spokesperson said here on Friday, the PCMA Secretary General Iqbal Kidwai had said that the FBR, on behalf of the government had written a letter dated March 31 to all heads of Ports and shipping lines, advising that Pakistan was currently facing a great challenge to address the issue of corona virus and as a result of lock down and restrictions on movement of people and vehicles, the time duration for lifting cargo from ports had exceeded the free time as allowed to the importers under normal course of business. He said that therefore, the FBR, in the aforementioned letter had advised not to receive the demurrage and the detention charges from the importers for a period of 15 days in addition to the free time already allowed by the port authorities.

He lamented that Ports and shipping lines authorities were paying no heed towards the directions issued by the FBR on behalf of federal government under an agreement with apex body of the business community, the FPCCI.

PCMA Chairman Abrar Ahmad has appealed to the Prime Minister and Advisor to PM on Commerce and Industry to intervene into the matter by issuing clear instructions to the authorities concerned for extending free time at Ports and Terminals for a period of next 15 days to waive off the demurrage and detention charges on imports with immediateeffect so as to facilitate the importers' cash flow, timely clearance of the imported goodsand also the quick generation of government revenues.