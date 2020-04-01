UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association Urge Govt To Allow Industrial Operations Under Strict Safety Measures To Sustain Workers

Wed 01st April 2020 | 09:03 PM

Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association urge govt to allow industrial operations under strict safety measures to sustain workers

Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) on Wednesday urged the government to allow industry resume work during corona lockdown under strict safety protocols so as to ensure economic survival of working class of the county

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) on Wednesday urged the government to allow industry resume work during corona lockdown under strict safety protocols so as to ensure economic survival of working class of the county.

PCMA Chairman Abrar Ahmed and Secretary General Iqbal Kidwai expressed in media statement issued here that if corona safety lockdown was to continue it would hit the industrial workers and the government would not have enough resources to feed the masses for a long time.

However, PCMA office-bearers appreciated that the recent relief for industrialists announced by Prime Minister was a welcome initiative and timely step ,saying it would go a long way in helping the poor and jobless.

"Relating to industry we may have to look for more sustainable measures",they said. " Pakistan is consumer-based economy, if we become self-sufficient in production then current global lock-down may turn a blessing in disguise for Pakistan.

Through consumption function of aggregate demand & aggregate supply, the economic cycle of country like Pakistan can run very well in the interim period and beyond".

Chairman PCMA feared that if the industry would not operate, industrialists would not be in a position to pay taxes, duties etc and deficit financing at this stage could put the country in poverty trap.

PCMA urged the government to allow industry to operate so that economic activity starts generating income for workers, besides revenue for government. Industry can be made responsible to adopt strict safety protocols through their respective Associations.

The Chairman assured that in case of chemical industry PCMA would ensure operations of chemical units under strict safety protocols.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

