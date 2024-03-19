Pakistan, China Agree To Advance Collaboration, Emphasize CPEC Monitization
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2024 | 11:15 PM
Pakistan and China here on Tuesday agreed to advance their collaboration in various sectors, including industrial zones, agriculture, mineral and mining, as well as renewable energy
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Pakistan and China here on Tuesday agreed to advance their collaboration in various sectors, including industrial zones, agriculture, mineral and mining, as well as renewable energy.
According to press statement issued by finance ministry, Ambassador of China, Jiang Zaidong called on Minister for Finance & Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb to discuss key matters pertaining to economic cooperation and bilateral relations between Pakistan and China.
They discussed that next phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would focus on monetisation of gains made during the first phase.
They reiterated the desire to collaborate closely to further deepen and enhance the economic relationship between the two countries, reflecting the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation that exist between Pakistan and China.
On the occasion, the ambassador extended felicitations to Muhammad Aurangzeb upon his appointment as Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue and expressed confidence towards further strengthening of economic ties between the two countries.
The minister expressed gratitude towards the Chinese leadership for their invaluable support to Pakistan in various sectors, particularly highlighting the roll-over of SAFE deposits and the refinancing of commercial loans, which have significantly contributed to Pakistan's economic stability.
He further emphasized the paramount importance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan's growth strategy and overall economic recovery.
Recent Stories
Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals' heads
5 drug peddlers arrested
MQM-P marks 40th foundtion day
Russian, Belarusian athletes will not take part in Olympics opening ceremony - I ..
3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan
PPP chief pays tribute to Ayaz Soomro
Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bails of 79 accused
FESCO to hold E-court on Friday
Providing maximum relief to poor priority of KP govt: CM Gandapur
Pakistan, US discuss bilateral cooperation
PML-N to provide relief to farmers: Musadik Malik
Chairman HEC meets Minister of State for IT
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan, US discuss bilateral cooperation33 minutes ago
-
Commerce Minister briefs on tariff reforms1 hour ago
-
SMBR reviews proposed housing schemes in 20 districts2 hours ago
-
KOICA,CCP renews collaboration to enhance 'Competition Law Enforcement'2 hours ago
-
Yen drops, stocks mixed as Japan hikes rates at last2 hours ago
-
Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize public health initiatives6 hours ago
-
Vietnam, Pakistan can use each others strength: Envoy5 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 612 points5 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.400 to Rs.227,300 per tola7 hours ago
-
Pakistani dealer marvels at integration of home appliances at AWE 20247 hours ago
-
Rupee remains flat against dollar5 hours ago
-
BFC issued 268 registrations, licences and certificates in 30 days7 hours ago