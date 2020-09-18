UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, China Agree To Boost Cooperation In Transport Sector

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 12:13 PM

Pakistan, China agree to boost cooperation in transport sector

China’s Minister for Transport Li Xiaopeng and Pakistan’s newly appointed Ambassador to China Moin-ul-Haque held a meeting and vowed to boost cooperation in transport sector.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2020) Pakistan and China agreed to boost cooperation in transport sector, the sources said on Friday.

They said that the decision was made during a meeting between China’s Minister for Transport Li Xiaopeng and Pakistan’s newly appointed Ambassador to China Moin-ul-Haque.

Li Xiaopeng welcomed the newly appointed Ambassador of Pakistan, and expressed satisfaction at the state of bilateral cooperation in the transport domain, and reiterated China’s complete support for joint efforts to forge even stronger multi-modal linkages.

Li Xiaopeng expressed his gratitude to Ambassador Moin-ul-Haque for his continuous support for China-Pakistan's traditional friendship, China-Pakistan transportation cooperation, and the completion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor various projects.

In his remarks, Moin-ul-Haque stated that bilateral cooperation in the transport sector was a longstanding pillar of bilateral cooperation that had been given new impetus through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Ambassador pledged to do the utmost for furthering Pakistan-China transport-sector cooperation to the greater benefit of the peoples of both countries.

Ambassador Haque and Minister Li held an in-depth exchange of views on various aspects of transport cooperation under CPEC, including the Karakoram and other major highways, connectivity projects in Gwadar, the Main Line I (ML-I) railway upgrade, and metro mass-transit; as well as deepening of regional connectivity initiatives and economic exchanges.

