Pakistan-China air freight route an important trade, economic channel for CPEC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The newly launched Pak-China air freight route would play an important role in the China-Pakistan economic corridor (CPEC) project as an efficient and convenient logistics channel for economic and trade exchanges between the two countries, China.org.cn reported on Tuesday.

A new air freight route was launched linking Kunming City, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, and Karachi, a port city of southern Pakistan, according to Kunming Changshui International Airport.

The all-cargo air route is operated by China's express giant YTO Express every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, which mainly delivers cross-border e-commerce cargo.

It is the first international all-cargo air route launched by Yunnan Airport Group since the China (Yunnan) Pilot Free Trade Zone was established in August.

The group has 11 air freight routes linking the city with Chinese coastal cities and Nepal, Vietnam and other countries.