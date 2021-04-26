UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, China Can Collaborate In Fruit Processing: PCJCCI

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 10:37 PM

Pakistan, China can collaborate in fruit processing: PCJCCI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan and China can collaborate to initiate fruit quality enhancement centers, fruit processing units, dehydration plants and cold storage chains to make Pakistani fruits in line with the international standards for export to world markets.

Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President S.M Naveed said this during a think tank session at PCJCCI premises on Monday.

He said that fruit sector of Pakistan is having enormous potential that can be beneficial for both countries. There is a dire need of forming a preliminary research team in order to put ideas into practice. He said "Our aim is to import fresh, processed and dry fruits from Pakistan, which would be re-exported rest of the world after value addition." Speaking on the occasion, Daud Ahmed, Senior Vice President PCJCCI said that Pakistan produces a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, with total annual production estimated at nine million metric tons. This includes mangoes 438,000 metric tons, apples 525,000 metric tons, guavas 126,000 metric tons, apricots and other fruits 1.

914 million tons, other fruits include bananas, grapes, pomegranates, pears and dates.

Khalid Raffique Chaudhry said that unfortunately, due to lack of advanced processing and packaging techniques, nearly 50 percent of the total fruit production is being wasted during harvesting, transportation, grading and processing for value addition and to approach markets for export of fresh fruit and value-added products. He added that major operational activities in this process that needs attention include sorting, washing, waxing, drying, grading and packing.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI, added that it would be a great initiative if China establishes fruit processing and value addition plants in Pakistan, which would be beneficial to both countries.

While highlighting the prospects of joint ventures in mango cultivation he said that with a total area of 167.5 thousand hectares under mango cultivation, Multan is producing 1,732 thousand tons of mangoes making it the second major fruit crop of Pakistan after citrus and is ranked fourth in the world for its mango production.

