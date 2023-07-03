Pakistan, China discuss avenues to further strengthen cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan and China here on Monday discussed various avenues available for both countries to deepen bilateral relations in economic, trade, and financial sectors to expand the existing cooperation to unprecedented levels.

According to a press statement issued by the finance ministry, the discussion was made during a call on the meeting of Charge'd Affairs, Embassy of the People's Republic of China, Ms. Pang Chunxue with Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Dar warmly greeted the Charge de Affairs and appreciated the deep-rooted historical bilateral relations between Pakistan and China. He informed the Charge de Affairs about the progress on the 9th review with International Monetary Fund (IMF) stating that Pakistan has successfully reached the staff-level agreement.

He also apprised the Charge de Affairs about stability in the economy and how the government is making efforts to preserve this economic stability and move the economy towards growth.

Additionally, he appreciated the Chinese support to Pakistan on multiple fronts and specifically thanked for the cooperation of Chinese Financial Institutions with Pakistan during the last few months.

Dar expressed gratitude to Ms Pang Chunxue for all the support and cooperation Pakistan has always been receiving from the leadership in Beijing.

On the occasion, Ms Pang Chunxue reciprocated the sentiments about the deep-rooted friendly relations between both countries.

She also appreciated the efforts of the government of Pakistan to bring economic stability to the country despite difficult economic circumstances.

She further assured the Finance Minister that the Chinese government would continue to support Pakistan.