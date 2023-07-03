Open Menu

Pakistan, China Discuss Avenues To Further Strengthen Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Pakistan, China discuss avenues to further strengthen cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan and China here on Monday discussed various avenues available for both countries to deepen bilateral relations in economic, trade, and financial sectors to expand the existing cooperation to unprecedented levels.

According to a press statement issued by the finance ministry, the discussion was made during a call on the meeting of Charge'd Affairs, Embassy of the People's Republic of China, Ms. Pang Chunxue with Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Dar warmly greeted the Charge de Affairs and appreciated the deep-rooted historical bilateral relations between Pakistan and China. He informed the Charge de Affairs about the progress on the 9th review with International Monetary Fund (IMF) stating that Pakistan has successfully reached the staff-level agreement.

He also apprised the Charge de Affairs about stability in the economy and how the government is making efforts to preserve this economic stability and move the economy towards growth.

Additionally, he appreciated the Chinese support to Pakistan on multiple fronts and specifically thanked for the cooperation of Chinese Financial Institutions with Pakistan during the last few months.

Dar expressed gratitude to Ms Pang Chunxue for all the support and cooperation Pakistan has always been receiving from the leadership in Beijing.

On the occasion, Ms Pang Chunxue reciprocated the sentiments about the deep-rooted friendly relations between both countries.

She also appreciated the efforts of the government of Pakistan to bring economic stability to the country despite difficult economic circumstances.

She further assured the Finance Minister that the Chinese government would continue to support Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF China Ishaq Dar Beijing Progress All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter He ..

WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter Hellyer

37 minutes ago
 Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading ..

Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading peace and tolerance

1 hour ago
 Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi bac ..

Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi back to PML-Q

4 hours ago
 Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allega ..

Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allegations

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Na ..

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Nabhani Kings unveiled

14 hours ago
 UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

17 hours ago
 ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation an ..

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation and employment of people of dete ..

20 hours ago
 Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates ..

Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates via Yates

20 hours ago
 France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for Purebred Arabian Horses o ..

20 hours ago
 COP28 will act as leading platform to promote clim ..

COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Business