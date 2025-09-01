Pakistan, China explore stronger capital, financial sector ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb during a meeting with Hongta Securities Chairman Jing Feng in Beijing discussed strengthening capital market cooperation and enhancing financial sector linkages between Pakistan and China.

The Finance Minister emphasized that Pakistan was working to diversify its financial options and deepen engagement with leading global and Chinese institutional investors, according to press release issued by finance ministry here Monday.

The minister also highlighted Pakistan’s recent economic performance and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to continuing structural reforms aimed at achieving sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

“Pakistan is firmly committed to its reform agenda and greatly values its partnership with Chinese investors. Together, we can unlock new opportunities that will strengthen our economies and deepen our financial cooperation,” Senator Aurangzeb said.

Senator Aurangzeb underscored the growing confidence of international credit rating agencies in Pakistan’s economic outlook, the statement added.

The minister noted with satisfaction the recent upgrades, including Moody’s raising Pakistan’s rating from Caa2 to Caa1 (Stable Outlook), Fitch upgrading from CCC+ to B- (Stable Outlook), and Standard & Poor’s (S&P) similarly upgrading from CCC+ to B- (Stable Outlook).