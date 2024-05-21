Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each passing day: Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday highlighted the time tested bond of friendship between Pakistan and China saying that neighboring country has always extended due assistance and help to Pakistan in all kinds of situations.

Addressing a ceremony during his visit to China window, KP Governor said that the friendship between two countries was time tested and growing stronger with each passing day.

He said that China had helped Pakistan in execution of various projects of significance including game changing China Pakistan Economic Corridor adding that Chinese people are participating in every major developmental project in the country.

He said that some vested interests are criticizing China but we desired to further strengthen the relation owing to emerging economic position of China in international scenario.

KP Governor said that we would hold discussion with China to offer scholarships and provide expertise to our students and apprise them about Chinese technological advancement.

He also expressed grief over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and officials in tragic incident.

Faisal Karim also expressed his willingness and assured cooperation to approach center for resolving issues of KP adding that problems could not be solved by targeting each other and giving statements in public gatherings.

He said the relations between Chief Minister House and Governor House are excellent and appreciable.

He also expressed concern over the law and order situation in the province and said that people were being kidnapped event from the constituency of Chief Minister. He said that growers of KP are being facing ordeal and the wheat has been purchased from Punjab.

