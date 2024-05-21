Open Menu

Pakistan China Friendship Strengthening With Each Passing Day: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2024 | 10:05 PM

Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each passing day: Governor

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday highlighted the time tested bond of friendship between Pakistan and China saying that neighboring country has always extended due assistance and help to Pakistan in all kinds of situations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday highlighted the time tested bond of friendship between Pakistan and China saying that neighboring country has always extended due assistance and help to Pakistan in all kinds of situations.

Addressing a ceremony during his visit to China window, KP Governor said that the friendship between two countries was time tested and growing stronger with each passing day.

He said that China had helped Pakistan in execution of various projects of significance including game changing China Pakistan Economic Corridor adding that Chinese people are participating in every major developmental project in the country.

He said that some vested interests are criticizing China but we desired to further strengthen the relation owing to emerging economic position of China in international scenario.

KP Governor said that we would hold discussion with China to offer scholarships and provide expertise to our students and apprise them about Chinese technological advancement.

He also expressed grief over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and officials in tragic incident.

Faisal Karim also expressed his willingness and assured cooperation to approach center for resolving issues of KP adding that problems could not be solved by targeting each other and giving statements in public gatherings.

He said the relations between Chief Minister House and Governor House are excellent and appreciable.

He also expressed concern over the law and order situation in the province and said that people were being kidnapped event from the constituency of Chief Minister. He said that growers of KP are being facing ordeal and the wheat has been purchased from Punjab.

APP/mds/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Punjab Law And Order China Visit CPEC Faisal Karim Kundi Event All From Wheat Ebrahim Raisi

Recent Stories

Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Fe ..

Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justi ..

4 minutes ago
 One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hi ..

One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hits severe turbulence

15 minutes ago
 MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development

MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development

15 minutes ago
 SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities

SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities

15 minutes ago
 KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 24

KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 24

24 minutes ago
 Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recov ..

Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered

24 minutes ago
Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider p ..

Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider protests

24 minutes ago
 DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Ky ..

DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Kyrgyz authorities

24 minutes ago
 Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanis ..

Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors

38 minutes ago
 Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal

Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal

38 minutes ago
 Working to provide facilities to private sector; e ..

Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime ..

38 minutes ago
 Tarar presents three ordinances in Senate

Tarar presents three ordinances in Senate

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Business