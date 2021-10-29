UrduPoint.com

Pakistan-China Industrial Expo 2021 Opens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) in collaboration with Everest International Expo Pvt. Limited (EIE) conducted inaugural ceremony of "Offline/Online Pakistan-China Industrial Expo 2021" here at Royal Palm Golf and Country Club on Friday.

PCJCCI President Wang Zihai, the EIE Chief Executive Officer Frank Fa, board of Investment (BoI) Additional Secretary/Executive Director General Kashih-ur-Rehman, PMU Project Director Asim Ayub, PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on this occasion, Wang Zihai said that under prevailing global pandemic, it is inconvenient to hold online meetings and conferences at massive levels. This initiative has been taken to digitally link our member companies with Chinese enterprises of CNC machinery, construction machinery, new energy, building material, agricultural machinery, plastic machinery, hardware, chemical, and auto parts.

He added that all B2B (business to business) meetings will be held online via terminal equipment which is installed on every booth. In this way, the event would go on with a minimal impact of COVID-19.

Frank Fa said that EIE aimed at promoting and enhancing bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and China. In Pakistan digital market does not have many professionals and this field is still relatively new.

While, Salahuddin Hanif said that joint chamber will organize more exhibitions of this nature in collaboration with Chinese Commerce Department. He asserted that the concept of this online and offline business interaction is to provide contemporary solutions for carrying out normal business operations by avoiding physical concentration of business people.

