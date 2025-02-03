Pakistan-China Institute & CVF-V20 join forces to boost climate resilience

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) In a landmark move to combat climate change and strengthen regional cooperation, the Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) and the Climate Vulnerable Forum – Vulnerable Twenty (CVF-V20) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to drive climate resilience, sustainable development, and environmental governance in Pakistan and beyond.

The partnership aims to harness the expertise of both organizations to tackle climate challenges, promote sustainable economic growth, and support Pakistan’s forthcoming Climate Prosperity Plan.

The agreement underscores a shared commitment to research, policy advocacy, international climate finance, innovation, and capacity-building initiatives.

The MoU was signed by Hamza Haroon, Regional Director South Asia of CVF-V20, and witnessed by Sara Jane Ahmed, Managing Director of CVF-V20, who is in Pakistan for a two-week consultation program. Mustafa Hyder Syed, Executive Director of PCI, signed on behalf of his organization.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Hamza Haroon emphasized that the partnership represents a major step toward a climate-resilient future for Pakistan and the region. "By combining expertise, innovation, and strategic policy action, we are unlocking climate finance and driving sustainable growth that will directly benefit frontline communities," he stated.

Mustafa Hyder Syed highlighted the urgent need for both short-term resilience measures and long-term policy innovation.

"This collaboration will not only provide immediate solutions for vulnerable communities but also shape policies for a more sustainable and climate-resilient future," he said.

The ceremony was attended by key representatives from CVF-V20 and PCI, as well as climate experts, policymakers, and development stakeholders. The partnership is expected to play a crucial role in advancing climate action and securing financial mechanisms to support Pakistan’s adaptation and mitigation efforts.