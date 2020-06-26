UrduPoint.com
Pakistan & China Joint Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Suggests 3T Model To Fight Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 04:16 PM

Pakistan & China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry suggests 3T Model to fight against COVID-19

Against the backdrop of the novel coronavirus, Pakistan & China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Zarak Khan suggested 3T (Test, trace, and treat Model) as a key to success in the fight against coronavirus worldwide

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :

PCJCCI President suggested during his remote discussions with Chinese medical experts and executive committee members of PCJCCI on Friday.

Zarak Khan asserted that fighting any pandemic situation needs disease management that was equally important as disease treatment.

He said the PCJCCI despite being a business platform, endeavoring to become a significant Information hub for combating this pandemic situation through knowledge sharing with help of Chinese medical experts and researchers.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Moazzam Ghurki said that to curb the spread of pandemic, "We meticulously need to track the contacts of people with COVID-19 and try to treat them at the earliest stage, adding, we need to adopt the principles of transparency and civilian participation in the fight".

PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif said that China was among the countries where the outbreak was first seen and controlled.

He said that experience and knowledge could be informative for other countries.

He assured to bring maximum possible medical support in the form of equipmentand knowledge that would be both beneficial in fighting against the virus spread.

