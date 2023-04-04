Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Pakistan China Joint Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (PCJCCI) Welcomes Reopening Of Khunjerab Pass For Trade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2023 | 11:08 PM

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) welcomes reopening of Khunjerab Pass for trade

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Moazzam Ghurki on Tuesday lauded the initiative of Pakistani and Chinese government for reopening the Khunjerab Pass for trade and travel

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Moazzam Ghurki on Tuesday lauded the initiative of Pakistani and Chinese government for reopening the Khunjerab Pass for trade and travel.

Sharing his point of view in a think-tank session held at PCJCCI Secretariat, he added that it connected Gilgit-Baltistan with China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous region and was a major trade route between Pakistan and China which had been reopened after a closure of almost three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The PCJCCI President said that in 2019, the trade volume between China and Pakistan surged by nearly 47 percent to US $ 856.3 million but due to the closure the exchequer had suffered around Rs 8 billion revenue losses as the CPEC-related shipments halted following the border closure.

Hundreds of people affiliated with Pakistan-China border trade faced economic hardship following suspension of trade and travel between the two countries through the Khunjerab Pass, he added.

On this occasion, the joint chamber's Senior Vice President Fang Yulong said that Khunjerab Pass lies on the strategic Karakoram Highway (KKH), which was a part of multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

"The Pass is an extremely important platform and considered to be an important link to China's flagship Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)," he remarked.

He added that trade at Khunjerab Pass was conducted through the newly-introduced Web-based One Customs (WeBOC) system. The government believed that trade would be much easier after WeBOC as it would align the Sust Dry Port with all the modern infrastructure in dry ports across the country.

While PCJCCI Vice President Hamza Khalid said that reopening of the border crossing was expected to boost economic activities between the two countries. China had been an incredible support to Pakistan at all times. "The constant assistance and reopening of this border would do wonders for the emerging economic status of Pakistan and would certainly have a positive impact on the business community," he added.

Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif said that reopening of the Pass would further expedite the pace of work on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He also appreciated the relevant authorities of the two countries and team members over the restoration of trade and travel facility.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business China Road CPEC Chamber Border 2019 Commerce All Government Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

NATO Secretary General Confirms Presence of Leopar ..

NATO Secretary General Confirms Presence of Leopard, Challenger Tanks in Ukraine

6 minutes ago
 44th death anniversary former PM Zulfikar Ali Bhut ..

44th death anniversary former PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto observed across country

6 minutes ago
 Russian wanted by US announces escape from Italian ..

Russian wanted by US announces escape from Italian arrest

6 minutes ago
 China to Take Measures If Tokyo Restricts Chipmaki ..

China to Take Measures If Tokyo Restricts Chipmaking Equipment Exports - Commerc ..

6 minutes ago
 Modi govt's belligerent policies have put regional ..

Modi govt's belligerent policies have put regional & int'l peace at risk: Chairp ..

6 minutes ago
 Trump Enters Manhattan Court to Face Charges - Spu ..

Trump Enters Manhattan Court to Face Charges - Sputnik Correspondent

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.