Open Menu

Pakistan-China Joint Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (PCJCCI) Urges Govt To Invest In Solar PV Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) urges govt to invest in solar PV projects

A Chinese delegation discussed the importance and need of advancement in solar projects with office-bearers of Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) here at the joint chamber's Secretariat on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ):A Chinese delegation discussed the importance and need of advancement in solar projects with office-bearers of Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) here at the joint chamber's Secretariat on Monday.

PCJCCI President Mozzam Ghurki said that currently, out of US$144 million foreign investment in solar PV plants in Pakistan, US$125 million was from China, accounting for nearly 87 per cent of the total investment. Among the 530MW cumulative generation capacity in Pakistan, 400MW (75 per cent) was generated from Quaid-i-Azam Solar Park, the first-ever power plant capable of generating solar energy in Pakistan, owned by the Punjab government, and built by a renowned Chinese company.

Chinese companies were also major suppliers to many PV projects in Pakistan such as Mini Solar grids in KP and ADB Access to Clean Energy Programme. He added that Pakistan solar energy market was expected to record a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 2.5 per cent from 2022 to 2027.

One of the representatives of delegation said that until now, the average utilisation rate of the operational solar PV plants was merely 19 per cent, far from the over 95 per cent utilisation rate in China, representing huge opportunities to be tapped. As experienced PV plants investors in Pakistan, Chinese companies were more likely to further leverage their learning in the solar industry. They could also benefit from China's pledge to move away from coal-based energy generation and promote green energy in developing countries.

She added that Chinese companies expected a supportive government attitude to investment in solar PV plants in Pakistan and the cooperation would complement both countries' commitment to the socioeconomic development of the whole region.

The PCJCCI president said that in Pakistan, the insufficiency of power which led to surging electricity tariffs and foreign exchange expenditure on imported energy was aggravating the necessity for the country to be more self-sufficient in power generation. If solar was installed on every roof, those who suffer from heat and load-shedding could generate their own electricity at least all day, and if some surplus electricity was generated, they could sell it to the grid.

PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif said that according to the World Bank, Pakistan required only 0.071 per cent of its total land area (mainly in Balochistan) to achieve the benefits of solar power. If this potential was utilised, he said, all of Pakistan's current energy needs could be met with solar power alone.

As a renewable energy source without fuel requirements, Solar PV was significantly cost-effective when compared to imported energy, RLNG, and gas. He further said that by investing in such projects, it was expected that the reliance on solar energy would increase to 13 per cent and the reliance on imported coal and RLNG was expected to decrease to 8 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa World Bank Electricity Exchange Government Of Punjab China Company Chamber Gas Asian Development Bank Market Commerce All From Government Industry Mini Million

Recent Stories

ATH admin takes measures to tackle flash flood iss ..

ATH admin takes measures to tackle flash flood issue during monsoon

2 minutes ago
 NCM to showcase UAEREP’s achievements at Interna ..

NCM to showcase UAEREP’s achievements at International Union of Geodesy and Ge ..

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah Social Services Department launches new gu ..

Sharjah Social Services Department launches new guidance service at Family Court

21 minutes ago
 Thai King Opens First Parliamentary Session Since ..

Thai King Opens First Parliamentary Session Since May 14 Elections

9 seconds ago
 Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) stron ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) strongly condemns Holy Quran's dese ..

10 seconds ago
 RAKEZ signs MoU with ICFA to foster trade and inno ..

RAKEZ signs MoU with ICFA to foster trade and innovation in food and agriculture

1 hour ago
UAE Government and HPE launch GovTech

UAE Government and HPE launch GovTech

1 hour ago
 First UAE Ambassador to Organisation international ..

First UAE Ambassador to Organisation internationale de la Francophonie presents ..

2 hours ago
 After Pakistan’s deal with IMF, dollar sheds val ..

After Pakistan’s deal with IMF, dollar sheds value against rupee

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Art Foundation announces summer school for ..

Sharjah Art Foundation announces summer school for children and adults

2 hours ago
 Khadija Shah’s judicial remand extended in Askar ..

Khadija Shah’s judicial remand extended in Askari Tower attack case

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, Dar hail stock market surge, CPI infla ..

PM Shehbaz, Dar hail stock market surge, CPI inflation declines

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business