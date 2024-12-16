- Home
Pakistan China Joint Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (PCJCCI) Demands 500 Basis Points Cut To Support Economic Growth
Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 09:56 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Nazir Hussain has urged the government to support economic growth by reducing the policy rate by 500 basis points.
Speaking a think-tank session here at PCJCCI secretariat on Monday, he said that a substantial reduction in the policy rate would not only stimulate economic activities but also be beneficial to the government. An undue delay leads to unnecessary loss to the country’s economy, especially when the government is also seriously considering to bring policy rate down to a single digit. A timely action would mark a notable improvement in our economic stability and demonstrates the effectiveness of our recent policy measures, he added.
While, the joint chamber's Senior Vice President said that a considerable reduction has become need of the hour as it would help bring bank mark-up rates back to a single digit, making credit more affordable for businesses and consumers alike.
Lower interest rates will stimulate investment, boost economic activity, and contribute to the overall prosperity of our nation, he added. He said that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for November 2024 has already reduced to 4.9 percent year-on-year (YoY), compared to 7.2 percent in the previous month.
Zafar Iqbal, Vice President PCJCCI, said the actual inflation rate has outperformed all predictions and this positive development is a testament to the diligent efforts of our economic planners and the resilience of our business community.
Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI said, "We will continue to work closely with the government, industry stakeholders, and international partners to sustain and build upon these gains."
