Open Menu

Pakistan China Joint Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (PCJCCI) President Nazir Hussain Keen To Expand Seafood Exports To China

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2024 | 09:56 PM

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Nazir Hussain keen to expand seafood exports to China

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Nazir Hussain said on Monday that China is one of the major importer of Pakistani seafood and a compulsory aspect of its sales

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Nazir Hussain said on Monday that China is one of the major importer of Pakistani seafood and a compulsory aspect of its sales.

During a think tank session held here at PCJCCI Secretariat, he said that seven to eight different types of fish are mostly consumed in China. There is a Tianjin City where our Sole Fish is very popular. Pakistan’s 70 percent Sole Fish is consumed in that city.

Nazir Hussain said that Pakistan is endowed with rich fishing potential and its seafood export has shown robust growth. The seafood exports in the first 11 months of the 2022-2023 fiscal years, Pakistan's seafood exports increased by 17.13 percent to USD 456.668 million, compared to USD 389.873 million in the same period in 2021-2022. In May 2023, seafood exports increased by 25.06 percent to USD 50,578 million, as compared to USD 40.444 million in May 2022. Pakistan enjoyed zero duties on exports of 724 products to China under phase one of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement signed in 2006. After the second pact took effect in 2019, Pakistan has been allowed to export more than 1,000 products to China with zero duties, which largely facilitates trade, including in the fishing sector. The most exported fishes from Pakistan to China are ribbonfish, squid, mackerel and sole fish. China is buying many products from Pakistan.

PCJCCI Vice President Brig. Mansoor Saeed Sheikh (Retd) Senior stated, "From a marketing point of view, it’s very easy for the export as all we need to do is to prove the quality.

In the case of Europe and America, we need many certifications and audits, and we need to pass through a difficult phase before they accept us. We export ribbon fish to China. It is for the local consumption of China. Similarly, our squid, cuttlefish, and many other fishes are further processed into value-added products there and exported to European countries."

PCJCCI Vice President Zafar Iqbal shared that the Pakistani fishery industry should switch to value addition. In export, value-added products are of more importance. When you have a product less in quantity and you sell it as a value-added product, then it will give you more benefit in income. This is the way to increase export and open job opportunities for locals. He said "We should use the contemporary technology as there is only one factory that has just started working on nitrogen-based quick-freezing ice." This technology helps in maintaining the quality. The product freezes fast. He added "We should adopt the latest automatic machinery as we are still using old methods." The old methods consume more electricity and the expenses increase.

PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif stressed that as Chinese are very interested in investing in Pakistan, and Pakistan exports a huge amount of fish to China that is reprocessed there and then exported in the world, these Chinese traders can carry out this processing here in Pakistan because the labor here is cheaper, the raw material is fresh and the extra cost of transporting from Pakistan to China will be removed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Electricity Exports Europe China Job Tianjin Same Tank Chamber United States Dollars May 2019 Commerce National University All From Agreement Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Indus ..

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Nazir H ..

2 minutes ago
 PRA extends scope of Single Sales Tax Return

PRA extends scope of Single Sales Tax Return

2 minutes ago
 PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront clim ..

PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rig ..

2 minutes ago
 Proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock

Proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock

2 minutes ago
 KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declari ..

KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declaring Kurram calamity hit distric ..

2 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Shujaat praises Maulana Fazlur Rehman for ..

Chaudhry Shujaat praises Maulana Fazlur Rehman for Seminary Bill resolution

9 minutes ago
BRI collaboration highlighted as key for Pakistan' ..

BRI collaboration highlighted as key for Pakistan's vet sector

9 minutes ago
 Sindh, Punjab join hands to strengthen social secu ..

Sindh, Punjab join hands to strengthen social security initiatives

9 minutes ago
 Hockey AstroTurf inaugurated at GDC Dagar

Hockey AstroTurf inaugurated at GDC Dagar

9 minutes ago
 03 arrested for house burglaries; looted valuables ..

03 arrested for house burglaries; looted valuables recovered

9 minutes ago
 Prosecutor general takes notice of violence agains ..

Prosecutor general takes notice of violence against daughter-in-law

16 minutes ago
 AC vows strict price monitoring

AC vows strict price monitoring

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business