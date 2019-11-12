Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) for enhanced meat export to China

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) on Tuesday urged the government to boost export of meat from Pakistan to China

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) on Tuesday urged the government to boost export of meat from Pakistan to China.

PCJCCI President Zarak Khan floated this idea while addressing the joint chamber's Export Promotion Committee meeting here that was also attended by PCJCCI Senior Vice President Moazzam Ghurki, Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif and Executive Committee members.

Zarak Khan observed that there was a huge gap in world meat trade to be fulfilled and Pakistan had the potential to increase its export and earn foreign exchange by promoting Pakistan's high quality meat worldwide.

He said that Pakistan had the fourth largest livestock population in the world-180 million animals growing at 4.2 per cent annually. Moreover, he said, there were above four dozen breeds of sheep and goats that had helped Pakistan to become 2nd largest goat meat producing country but its exports were still lacking far behind because of having limited techniques and skilled labour.

He proposed to avail of Chinese assistance to have training for enhancing the skills and livestock techniques up to the world standard, asserting that by exporting meat to China, Pakistan could earn millions of Dollars and for this government of Pakistan was already convincing Chinese government to permit import of meat from Pakistan.

Moazzam Ghurki urged the government and private sector to create state-of-the-art slaughter houses to attract the Chinese market. He said, "We can develop specific brand as per specific needs of Chinese people." He cited that Omasum, the second stomach of cows and buffaloes, was very much liked in Vietnam and China.

While, Salahuddin Hanif added that currently China was importing meat from Vietnam, Brazil and Australia, which were struggling to meet its demand, while maintaining the standard too, therefore in such a competitive environment there was a great possibility for Pakistan to initiate the production of good quality meat to cater the needs of Chinese market.

Viewing the increased demand, China was also considering to import meat from Pakistan to China, he mentioned.