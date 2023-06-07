Pakistan, China sign MoU for development of water resources, environmental protection

(@Abdulla99267510)

The MoU between Chang Jiang Water Resources Commission and Water and Power Development Authority was signed in a ceremony at Pakistan embassy in Beijing.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2023) Pakistan and China have signed a memorandum of understanding for bilateral cooperation in the utilization and sustainable development of water resources and environmental protection.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin Ul Haque and Vice Commissioner of CWRC, Wu Daoxi signed the agreement.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Moin Ul Haque said that the MOU will pave the way for bilateral cooperation in the utilization and sustainable development of water resources and environmental protection.