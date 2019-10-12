Pakistan, China to expedite work on western route of CPEC

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th October, 2019) Pakistan and China have decided to expedite work on the western route in the second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor project.The understanding came during a meeting between the Chinese delegation headed by its Transport Minister and Minister for Communications Murad Saeed in Islamabad Saturday..It was decided to construct 1270 kilometer of roads on the western route in the second phase.

The road infrastructure will be constructed from Gilgit to Chitral and D. I. Khan to Zhob.

The Chinese Transport Minister said CPEC will benefit the future generations of both Pakistan and China.

He said leadership of both the countries have expressed commitment for timely completion of CPEC related projects.In his remarks, Murad Saeed said it is priority of government to remove all sorts of obstacles in way of completion of corridor project.

He said CPEC will create job opportunities and give a boost to the infrastructure and economy.Murad Saeed said China is a role model regarding economic development and poverty alleviation.