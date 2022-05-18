Pakistan Coating Show starts tomorrow

UrduPoint.com

A three-day mega exhibition "Pakistan Coating Show" will be inaugurated by renowned scientist Dr. Samarmand Mubarik here at Expo Center tomorrow (Thursday).

Pakistan Coating Industry's stakeholders said this in a press conference at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Wednesday.

LCCI Vice President Haris Ateeq and former EC Member Moazam Rasheed also spoke on the occasion.

A vast range of products of local and foreign companies from paint, footwear, soap, detergent, textiles, chemicals and various other sectors would be displayed at over 350 stalls. Seminar and conference would also be the part of this mega show.

LCCI Vice President Haris Ateeq said that Pakistan Coating Show would play an important role to promote trade and economic activities besides promoting FDI as over 100 foreigners are also taking part in the exhibition.

Moazzam Rasheed said on the occasion that Pakistan Coating Show is one of the largest events for paints and coating industries which provides opportunity to the industries to showcase their products and technology at a platform where national and international suppliers will introduce latest tools and innovations for coatings.

He said that the three-day event sets a benchmark for performance in coating, paints and chemical industry by enlightening thousands of participants and visitors. It features great opportunities for B2B networking, collaboration and media-exposure for the participating stakeholders.

He said that the visitors will be enthusiastically involved in various informative activities and sessions while the exhibition display ground-breaking technologies, conducted insightful seminars and discussions.

Moazzam said that the conference featured renowned experts and learned speakers to analyse the evolving trends in the industry and to capitalize on the emerging opportunities.

He said that the markets of Africa, middle East and Central Asian Estates are the major export markets for Pakistani paint industry.

