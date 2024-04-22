Pakistan commends CIDCA for continued support in economic development.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema here on Monday, acknowledged the instrumental role of Chinese International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) in bolstering Pakistan’s developmental endeavors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema here on Monday, acknowledged the instrumental role of Chinese International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) in bolstering Pakistan’s developmental endeavors.

The minister was talking to a CIDCA delegation, led by it Chairman, Lou Zhaohai, the delegation is on five day visit (from April 21st to April 25th, 2024) to Pakistan, said a press statement issued by Economic Affairs Division.

Accompanied by the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, the delegation is participating in significant deliberations with the aim of strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

The minister, extended his condolences on the recent tragic incident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and assured that the government was taking concrete steps for enhancing security measures for the Chinese officials working in Pakistan.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Secretary Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Secretary Interior and Acting Secretary Economic Affairs Division and other senior officials of the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Various matters of bilateral cooperation regarding significant ongoing and future projects especially CIDCA’s overall development portfolio, CPEC and post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation projects were discussed.

Minister for Economic Affairs underscored the government’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the development of projects aiming at the livelihood enhancement and betterment of people.

He also took the opportunity to congratulate Zhaohai on the prestigious Civil Award bestowed upon him from the government of Pakistan, recognizing his invaluable contributions towards Pakistan development.

The assured complete assistance from the government, reaffirming the commitment to fostering strong bilateral ties with China.

Speaking on the occasion, Zhaohai expressed his appreciation for the warm reception and conveyed his gratitude to the government for the conferment of the Civil Award. Chairman CIDCA further appreciated the comprehensive portfolio of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

“Economic Cooperation is the Cornerstone of our Bilateral Cooperation.” said the Chairman CIDCA

Both sides expressed optimism for the future, emphasizing the importance of sustained collaboration in achieving mutual prosperity and advancement and to intensify bilateral collaboration through future technical level discussions.