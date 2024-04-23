Pakistan Commends CIDCA For Continued Support In Economic Development
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2024 | 01:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) A delegation from the Chinese International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), led by Mr Lou Zhaohai, Chairman of CIDCA, commenced a substantive five-day visit to Pakistan from April 21st to April 25th, 2024. Accompanied by the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan, Mr Jiang Zaidong, the delegation is participating in significant deliberations with the aim of strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two nations,said a press release issued here on Monday.
The delegation called on the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Mr Ahad Khan Cheema, on 22nd April, 2024 at the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Minister for Economic Affairs extended a warm welcome to Chairman CIDCA and acknowledged the instrumental role CIDCA plays in bolstering Pakistan’s developmental endeavors, further solidifying the enduring partnership between the two nations.
He extended his condolences on the recent tragic incident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and assured that the Government of Pakistan is taking concrete steps for enhancing security measures for the Chinese officials working in Pakistan.
The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Secretary Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Secretary Interior and Acting Secretary Economic Affairs Division and other senior officials of the Ministry of Economic Affairs.
During the meeting, various matters of bilateral cooperation regarding significant ongoing and future projects especially CIDCA’s overall development portfolio, CPEC and post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation projects were discussed.
Minister for Economic Affairs underscored the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the development of projects aiming at the livelihood enhancement and betterment of people.
He also took the opportunity to congratulate Mr Zhaohai on the prestigious Civil Award bestowed upon him from the Government of Pakistan, recognizing his invaluable contributions towards Pakistan development.
In response, Mr Zhaohai expressed his appreciation for the warm reception and conveyed his gratitude to the Government of Pakistan for the conferment of the Civil Award. Chairman CIDCA further appreciated the comprehensive portfolio of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
“Economic Cooperation is the Cornerstone of our Bilateral Cooperation.”* said the Chairman CIDCA
In his concluding remarks, Minister for Economic Affairs assured complete assistance from the Government of Pakistan, reaffirming the commitment to fostering strong bilateral ties with China. In response, Chairman CIDCA acknowledged the assurance and reiterated the agency's dedication to continuing its unwavering support for Pakistan's economic development endeavors.
Both sides expressed optimism for the future, emphasizing the importance of sustained collaboration in achieving mutual prosperity and advancement and to intensify bilateral collaboration through future technical level discussions.
