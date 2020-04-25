UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association Demand Mark Up Waiver On Loans For Ginners, Oil Millers For 2020

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 12:19 AM

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) Friday urged the government to grant mark up waiver to ginning factories and oil mills on loans for the year 2020

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ):Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) Friday urged the government to grant mark up waiver to ginning factories and oil mills on loans for the year 2020.

Addressing a press conference accompanying former PCGA chairmen, vice chairman PCGA Hafiz Abdul Latif also sought intervention of Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to lift half a million cotton bales lying unsold at the ginneries under the sky with no buyer in sight. He said, a sum of Rs 20 billion be allocated for the purpose so that ginners could make payments to farmers and purchase of seed cotton (phutti) for the next season could be ensured.

He demanded that government should come up with some strategy for recovery of Rs 25 to 30 billion from textile mills against cotton bales sold to them.

He said that waiver of sales tax on cotton cake approved by economic coordination committee (ECC) should be given protection under an ordinance.

The withholding tax refund claims of ginners pending for the last ten years should be paid to ginners to provide breathing space to them during these testing times.

The PCGA vice chairman further requested that payment of bank guarantees with mark up should be suspended for a year.

Textile industry, weaving, knitting and other units be exempted from lockdown so that yarn sold out by spinning units could yield returns.

He said that ginners should be provided some relief to enable them get their bank limits adjusted.

He said that 500,000 bales of cotton lying unsold at ginneries should be exempted from levy of taxes.

He said that ginners had requested the government to allow them to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan to enable them highlight their problems before the PM.

Former PCGA chairmen and vice chairmen including Haji Muhammad Akram, Shahzad Ali Khan, Suhail Mahmood Haral, Chaudhry Waheed Arshad, Asim Saeed Sheikh, Chaudhry Khalid Bashir, Khawaja Muhammad Azam, Khawaja Riaz Hussin Siddiqui, Khawaja Muhammd Arahad, Malik Tufail Ahmad, Chudhry Imtiaz Ahmad, Zaid Ali Khan besides president Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Sheikh Fazal Elahi were present.

