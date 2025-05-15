- Home
Pakistan Crypto Council CEO Meets US Envoy To Advance Youth Collaboration On Blockchain, AI
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2025 | 11:20 PM
CEO of Pakistan Crypto Council Bilal Bin Saqib on Thursday met with Acting US Ambassador to Pakistan Natalia Baker and discussed shared ambitions in Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and youth development, marking a significant step toward strengthening US-Pakistan ties in the digital economy
The meeting centered around empowering Pakistan’s vast and talented youth with skills in emerging technologies, and creating bridges between US institutions and Pakistan’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, a news release said.
The council emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to becoming a globally competitive innovation hub, with blockchain and AI at the core of its future economy.
“Pakistan is home to one of the world’s youngest populations — eager, ambitious, and ready to lead the future of Web3 and AI,” Bilal said, adding “This is the time to invest in them, to connect them with global leaders, and to create real pipelines of opportunity between the U.
S. and Pakistan.”
He said plans were underway to initiate joint programs, talent exchanges, and strategic MOUs between U.S. tech companies and Pakistani startups — with the goal of building long-term partnerships that benefit both nations.
The Pakistan Crypto Council remained committed to using blockchain as a tool of diplomacy, education, and empowerment — ensuring that Pakistan’s youth are not left behind, but stood at the forefront of the global digital revolution.
