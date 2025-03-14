Pakistan Crypto Council Launched To Shape Digital Finance
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2025 | 09:14 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) has been launched officially, marking a significant step in the country’s efforts to regulate and integrate blockchain technology and digital assets into its financial landscape, ministry of finance said here Friday.
According to press release, the council would play a pivotal role in formulating policies, fostering innovation, and ensuring a secure and forward-thinking approach to crypto adoption in Pakistan.
Finance Minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb will serve as the Chair of the Pakistan Crypto Council, demonstrating the government’s commitment to the evolving digital economy. Bilal Bin Saqib, the Chief Advisor to the Finance Minister on the Pakistan Crypto Council, has been appointed as the CEO of the Council, bringing his expertise in blockchain technology, investment strategy, and digital innovation to spearhead the initiative.
The Pakistan Crypto Council’s immediate board members include Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Federal Law Secretary and Federal IT Secretary. This diverse leadership structure ensures that regulatory oversight, financial stability, legal frameworks, and technological advancements are brought together to support Pakistan’s crypto ecosystem.
The statement added that the formation of the Pakistan Crypto Council signifies the government’s proactive stance in moving Pakistan to the forefront of the global shift towards blockchain technology and digital assets.
With regulatory clarity and a structured approach, Pakistan aims to foster a safe and compliant environment for investors, businesses, and innovators in the crypto space.
Speaking on the launch of the Council, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said that the world was moving rapidly toward digital finance, and Pakistan wishes to be a leader in the space.
“The establishment of the Pakistan Crypto Council is a step towards embracing innovation while ensuring that we create a regulatory framework that protects investors and the financial system.
We are committed to fostering a responsible and progressive crypto ecosystem that can contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth,” he said.
Speaking on the occasion, Bilal Bin Saqib, CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council said the council was not just about regulations rather it is about creating an ecosystem where blockchain and digital finance can thrive.
“Our goal is to ensure that Pakistan becomes a competitive player in the global digital economy while prioritizing security, transparency, and innovation. By bringing together key stakeholders, we aim to strike a balance between progressive policymaking and fostering an environment where entrepreneurs and businesses can confidently explore the potential of blockchain technology,” he said.
The Pakistan Crypto Council will focus on developing clear regulatory policies, engaging stakeholders from both the public and private sectors, and positioning Pakistan as a key player in the global digital asset landscape.
According to press release, as the council kicks off its operations, it will prioritize establishing clear regulatory guidelines to facilitate crypto adoption; engaging with international crypto and blockchain organizations to ensure best practices; encouraging responsible innovation by working closely with key players in the industry, including fintech startups, investors, and blockchain developers; and protecting consumers and ensuring financial security through robust legal and compliance frameworks.
The launch of the Pakistan Crypto Council signals a new chapter in Pakistan’s financial and technological evolution, reinforcing the country’s stance that Pakistan is open for business and a leader in innovation in the digital finance sector.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) is a government-backed initiative aimed at regulating, fostering, and integrating blockchain and cryptocurrency innovations into Pakistan’s financial and economic framework.
Led by key policymakers, regulatory heads, and industry experts, the PCC is dedicated to establishing a robust and progressive digital asset ecosystem.
