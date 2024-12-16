Pakistan Cultural Forum hosts Christmas celebrations

Chairman of Pakistan Cultural Forum, Secretary General UBG (FPCCI), and former President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) , Zafar Bakhtawari, hosted a grand Christmas celebrations to promote traditional harmony and interfaith unity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Cultural Forum, Secretary General UBG (FPCCI), and former President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) , Zafar Bakhtawari, hosted a grand Christmas celebrations to promote traditional harmony and interfaith unity.

The event was attended by over 70 pastors from various churches, prominent individuals from the Christian community, and other distinguished personalities, said a press release issued here on Monday.

President of Clean and Green Islamabad Movement, Member Central Core Committee UBG, and former President ICCI, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Advisor to the Punjab Government on Health Zahid Bakhtawari, and Director of D. Watson Group Abid Bakhtawari co-hosted the event.

Senior Vice President ICCI Nasir Chaudhry, ICCI Executive Members Waseem Chaudhry, Ruheel Anwar Butt, Malik Mohsin Khalid, Nisar Mirza, Faizan Shehzad, Ameer Hamza, Chaudhry Ashraf Farzand, Pastor Samson Sohail, Pastor Malik Kamran, Bishop Javed Siddiq, Bishop Farrukh Javed, and others also attended.

The event commenced with prayers for peace and prosperity in the country, followed by Christmas cake-cutting ceremony.

Zafar Bakhtawari, in his speech, said, "Minorities are an integral part of our nation. Together, we must work for the progress and prosperity of the country. Christmas conveys the message of love, brotherhood, and peace, and the Bakhtawari family has always strived to spread this message.

"

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said, "Christmas is a message of peace, joy, and hope. We must embody this message in our lives and promote social harmony by sharing each other's joys and sorrows. The Bakhtawari family has always upheld the tradition of expressing solidarity with minorities and celebrating their happiness."

He further emphasized the importance of interfaith harmony in Pakistan, stating, "We must work together to build a society where love, peace, and brotherhood flourish in every heart. Today, we pledge to make every effort to promote harmony and unity among all religions and communities."

Pastor Samson Sohail said, "This celebration is not just about joy but about fostering love and solidarity between the Muslim and Christian communities. We must respect each other's sentiments and traditions."

During the event, several pastors and representatives of the Christian community expressed their gratitude to the Bakhtawari family, acknowledging that such events promote unity and love in society.

Pastor Noble John said, "We are thankful to the Bakhtawari family for providing us a platform where we can come together and celebrate. This event symbolizes the coexistence of people from different faiths in Pakistan with love and tolerance."

The event concluded with the distribution of gifts among attendees.