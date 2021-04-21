UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Customs Introduces Non-Intrusive Inspection System For Speedy Clearance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The Federal board of Revenue's (FBR) Pakistan Customs Wing has introduced a new automated process in WeBOC system for scanning of containerized import consignments of industrial raw materials for their speedy clearance at ports.

The introduction of Non-Intrusive Inspection System by Customs was a long awaited initiative aimed at replacing physical inspection of cargo and reducing the dwell time at ports by using the latest scanning technology in line with international best practices, said a press release issued by FBR here Wednesday.

The Karachi Port and Port Qasim have Customs scanning facilities installed with the assistance of Japanese Government under Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) program in addition to the scanners of the terminal operators.

The Blue channel will be part of the Risk Management System (RMS) through which Customs will be able to select the consignments of containerized cargo based on RMS by using computer program targeting the suspected shipments.

The system shall operate without human intervention which is designed to be based on the risk profiling and risk parameters.

The scheme is envisaged to reduce the physical examination of goods which is time consuming and costlier besides causing port congestion.

The program has been implemented initially at KICT, SAPT terminals of Karachi port and at QICT, Port Qasim with effect from 19th April, 2021 for industrial raw materials and drastic reduction in clearance time of such consignments has been observed.  The World Customs Organization (WCO) recommends the scanning of suspected cargo at ports and border stations for security of supply chain under its (SAFE) Security and Facilitation Framework and Kyoto Convention.

By implementing the Blue channel, Pakistan Customs will not only be able to ensure security of supply chain but also ensure correct declaration of goods and secure legitimate payment of duty and taxes by the importers.

This technological intervention will support in facilitating the trade by reducing the clearance time, saving cost, and decreasing port congestion leaving positive impact on overall cargo dwell time. The program will go a long way in modernization of Customs procedures in Pakistan.

