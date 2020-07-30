UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Customs Launches Operation Against Smuggled Goods

Thu 30th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Pakistan Customs launches operation against smuggled goods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :In line with the vision of Prime Minister, the Pakistan Customs has launched a country-wide operation against transportation, storage and sale of smuggled goods.

The operation is being conducted in coordination with law enforcement agencies i.e. Police, Frontier Corps, Pakistan Rangers & Maritime Security Agency, said an FBR press statement issued here.

According to the statement, Pakistan Customs has been making all out efforts to protect the economic frontiers of Pakistan and protect local industry.

Raids are being conducted on dumping places used for storage of smuggled items and intelligence based operations are being conducted in all major cities including Quetta, Peshawar, Karachi, Lahore and Multan to root out the network of smugglers.

As a result of these coordinated efforts and renewed vigour Pakistan Customs has made historic seizures of smuggled goods during the month of July 2020.

The sized goods include gutka, betel nuts, skimmed milk, cigarettes, Iranian diesel, tyres, non-duty paid vehicles, narcotics, cloth, gold and foreign Currency amounting to Rs.3800 million.

This is 143 percent increase in the value of seized goods as compared to the seizures amounting to Rs.1560 million made during July 2019.

Pakistan Customs will continue this momentum against smuggling mafias with the assistance of all law enforcement agencies to protect local industry and economic interests of the country., the statement added.

