ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Customs, Federal board of Revenue has recovered € 0.616 million from two passengers at Jinnah Airport, Karachi.

Continuing its incessant operations against money laundering and Currency smuggling, Pakistan Customs (FBR) in a joint operation with ASF recovered 616,000 Euros (Rs120 million approximately) from two passengers who happened to be brother and sister namely Ubaid Siddiqui s/o Muhammad Afzal and Aqsa Siddiqui d/o Muhammad Afzal, said a press release issued by FBR here.

They were travelling to Dubai by Flight EK-605 from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi on January 29. Both have been arrested and an FIR has also been lodged.

Further investigations are underway and more arrests will be made following leads obtained during interrogation.

Finance Minister, Shaukat Tarin, has commended FBR in this successful operation and its ongoing drive against money laundering and currency smuggling.

Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed has congratulated Member (Customs Operations), FBR, Tariq Huda and announced cash awards and merit certificates for officials of Pakistan Customs who successfully unearthed this huge amount being smuggled out in money laundering. Needless to add that FBR is following a policy of zero tolerance against money laundering and smuggling of all shades and grades.

The country's premier revenue collection organization has introduced a number of innovative interventions both at policy and operational level to promote a culture of tax compliance across the country.