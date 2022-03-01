UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Customs Seize Narcotics Valuing Rs 257 Mln

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2022 | 12:12 AM

Pakistan Customs seize narcotics valuing Rs 257 mln

The Collectorate of Customs, Gwadar on Monday seized valuing Rs.257 million of narcotics of 8.5 KGs (Methamphatamine/ICE) at (Uthal) Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The Collectorate of Customs, Gwadar on Monday seized valuing Rs.257 million of narcotics of 8.5 KGs (Methamphatamine/ICE) at (Uthal) Gwadar.

In continuation with FBR's policy of crackdown against the menace of narcotics/drugs, Collectorate of Customs, Gwadar again in yet another intelligence-based successful operation on 27.02.2022 seized 8.5 kg of high quality Methamphatamine/ICE after chasing the smugglers in the mountainous area of Uthal.

The value of seizure is approximately Rs.257 million. FIR has been lodged and further investigation is underway.

Furthermore, it is worth sharing that Collectorate of Customs, Gwadar had seized 7.5 kg of high quality Methamphatamine/ICE about 10 days ago, valuing Rs. 222 Million. Thus, in the month of February 2022, the Customs Collectorate Gwadar has seized narcotics/drugs worth over Rs.

500 Million which is ,indeed, a laudable performance.

It is pertinent to mention that Federal board of Revenue is following a policy of zero tolerance against smuggling and thereby has increased vigilance and surveillance of cargo movement across the border.

Finance Minister, Shaukat Tarin, has commended FBR for its successful anti-smuggling drive across Pakistan. Likewise, Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division, Dr.Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed has appreciated Chief Collector Quetta,Muhammad Sadiq and Collector Customs Gwadar, Muhammad Javed Chaudhary and their team in ensuring zero tolerance against smuggling of all shades and grades.

He further reiterated his unflinching resolve to fight the menace of smuggling across the country in order to maximize tax compliance.

