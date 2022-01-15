Pakistan Customs, seized smuggle foreign Liquor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Customs, Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has seized the smuggled foreign Liquor of millions of rupees to stop illegal trade and crackdown against smuggling.

Intensifying its ongoing crackdown against smuggling, Model Customs Collectorate, Gwadar and Pakistan Navy,in a joint open-sea operation, confiscated huge cache of foreign smuggled liquor, said a press release issued by FBR here on Saturday.

According to the details, Customs Gwadar and Pakistan Navy foiled the effort of liquor smuggling near Lasbela's coast line at Vandar Daam and seized 4600 bottles of foreign liquor.

The liquor was being smuggled into Pakistan from a foreign country. During the operation, five smugglers have been arrested.

As per initial estimates, the foreign liquor bottles are worth millions of rupees.

Further investigation is already underway.

It is pertinent to mention that Federal Board of Revenue is following a policy of zero tolerance against smuggling and thereby has increased vigilance and surveillance of cargo movement across the border.

Finance Minister, Shaukat Tarin, has commended FBR for its successful anti-smuggling drive across the country.

Likewise, Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division, Dr.Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed has appreciated Member Customs (Ops) FBR, Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda, in ensuring zero tolerance against smuggling of all shades and grades.

He reiterated his unflinching resolve to fight the menace of smuggling across Pakistan to maximize tax compliance.