UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Customs Seizes Indian Origin Consignments Of Expired White Sugar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 10:44 PM

Pakistan customs seizes Indian origin consignments of expired white sugar

Pakistan Customs, Directorate General of Afghan Transit has seized a huge number of Indian origin consignments mis-declared as 'White Sugar', destined to be consumed in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Customs, Directorate General of Afghan Transit has seized a huge number of Indian origin consignments mis-declared as 'White Sugar', destined to be consumed in Afghanistan.

After confirmation through laboratory tests, the sugar is found to be "unfit for human consumption," said a statement issued by FBR here on Friday.

So far 4472 Metric Tons in172 Containers out of 258 Containers have been tested by laboratories and reported as 'unfit for human consumption', the rest of the 2236 Metric Tons (86 containers) are under investigation.

The harmful intake of this 'expired sugar' emanating foul smell and having turned brownish in colour would have seriously endangered the health of Afghan nationals .

In continuing to play its mandated role in 'Protection of Society', Customs at the operational level is further enhancing its enforcement efforts and information network, without compromising on trade facilitation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan FBR

Recent Stories

US Completes Egypt Sales Order With Shipment of 10 ..

32 seconds ago

Russia, China to Cooperate on Creation of Ultra Po ..

35 seconds ago

IS 'Emir' Sent by Syrian Democratic Forces to FBI ..

37 seconds ago

Prime Minister of Self-Proclaimed Kosovo Haradinaj ..

38 seconds ago

Pentagon Reiterates US Downed Iranian Drone Amid T ..

35 minutes ago

Govt not interfering in affairs of national instit ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.