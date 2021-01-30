UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Customs Seizes Smuggled Liquour, Narcotics

Sat 30th January 2021 | 01:06 PM

Pakistan Customs seizes smuggled liquour, narcotics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Customs Saturday seized a boat loaded with smuggled liquor on on coastal belt near Dam/Somiani, according to a statement issued by the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) here.

"In continuation of Pakistan Customs drive against smuggled items, Collectorate of Preventive Customs, Karachi has carried out a major operation on coastal belt near Dam/Somiani and seized a full loaded boat with smuggled liquor," the statement said.

The strike boat of customs intercepted smugglers when they were unloading the smuggled liquor, it said adding 1500 to 2000 bags of smuggled bottles were caught.

However a detailed inventory of smuggled item was being prepared, it added.

In an another operation, Customs staff posted at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi continued crackdown on illegal movement of narcotics and contraband goods.

Consistent efforts resulted in seizure of 940 grams of Narcotics (Pure Cocaine) which was recovered from a passenger arriving from an African country via Qatar.

Total value of narcotics seized is expected to be Rs15 million and criminal investigations were under process resulting in FIR against one individual under arrest.

