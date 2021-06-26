UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Customs To Hear Adjudication Cases In Sukkur From July

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 05:28 PM

Pakistan Customs to hear adjudication cases in Sukkur from July

Pakistan Customs to start hearing of adjudication cases pertaining to businessmen of Northern Sindh at Sukkur from the next month

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Customs to start hearing of adjudication cases pertaining to businessmen of Northern Sindh at Sukkur from the next month.

According to a press release issued by Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Saturday, Collector Customs (Adjudication) Hyderabad Khalid Jamali took prompt action on persistent demand of traders community and advised the customs officials to set-up camp office of Customs Adjudication in Sukkur from the very next month of July 2021.

President FPCCI, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, has welcomed the decision and said that businessmen from Sukkur, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Ghotki and other areas of Northern Sindh, would not have to travel to Hyderabad for the resolutions of the show-cause notices issued to them by customs officials and getting their goods released.

Earlier, FPCCI's Sindh Regional Committee on Customs Intelligence- led by Adeel Siddiqui, VP FPCCI- met the Collector Customs (Adjudication) in Hyderabad and raised the issue with him diligently, professionally, and in required detail. The delegation also comprised of Aamir Farooqui, Akram Ansari and Ahmed Hussain.

The delegation apprised the authority that customs officials cause delays, issue unnecessary show-cause notices to the businessmen of Northern Sindh and make them travel all the way to Hyderabad for their resolution.

