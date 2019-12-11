UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Customs To Launch Internship Programme For Students

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 12:26 AM

Pakistan Customs to launch internship programme for students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ):Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi Tuesday held a meeting with Heads of Departments of National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) to discuss the launch of"Customs Internship Programme" for the youth of Pakistan in June 2020.

Earlier, the programme had been got approved and the chairman had directed its expeditious implementation.

Member Customs Operations Dr Jawwad Uwais Agha said through this programme two hundred BS/MS level students of top universities of Pakistan like LUMS, NUST, IBA and GIK in areas of Law, Public Financial Management, Economics, Finance, Public Policy and Information Technology would get an opportunity to work in the field units of Pakistan Customs for a 10 to 12 weeks' internship programme.

A stipend of Rs12,000 per month will be offered in this regard. A special internship programme for 200 high school students will also be launched simultaneously with a stipend of Rs4,000 to 8,000 for two to six weeks internship programme.

The FBR chairman lauded the efforts of Pakistan Customs in launching this innovative initiative which will create awareness about international and domestic economy and public sector functioning and elaborated that the programme will increase opportunities of employability and enhance confidence and ability of youth.

The representatives from NUST and LUMS appreciated the initiative taken by Pakistan Customs and ensured their complete cooperation in this regard.

