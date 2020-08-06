UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Customs Unearths Under-invoicing Case

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 06:42 PM

The Pakistan Customs has intensified its operation against the importers responsible for under-invoicing, over-invoicing and mis-declaration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ):The Pakistan Customs has intensified its operation against the importers responsible for under-invoicing, over-invoicing and mis-declaration.

Pakistan Customs has unearthed a big case of under-invoicing whereby certain importers imported TANG' Brand Drinking Powder at exorbitantly low value at US$ 0.4 KG.

The Pakistan Customs obtained actual export documents of such consignments from the UAE Customs which reflected the actual value at US$ 2.39/KG. Evaded amounts of duty/ taxes are to the tune of Rs330 million.

During the preliminary investigations, it has transpired that the importers established Shell Companies in Dubai which were used for the transfer of the amounts of the under-invoiced goods while the remaining amounts were transferred through Hawala/ Hundi.

Pakistan Customs has initiated serious action against such importers.

The Pakistan Customs has put in place proactive/preventive mechanism to effectively control under-invoicing/over invoicing and mis-declaration (at the import stage) keeping in view the fact that these phenomena not only cause revenue hemorrhage and loss to domestic industries but the same are instrumental source of trade-based money laundering and terrorism financing. Such malpractices are now treated as Fiscal Fraud under Customs Act, 1969 of Pakistan.

Pakistan Customs is actively obtaining export documents, to avert under-invoicing, from major trading partners of Pakistan including China, UAE, Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong.

