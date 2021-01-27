Feature MoCC-Climate Pakistan cuts 50 percent GHG emissions ahead of 2030 deadline An APP Feature By ALi Jabir Pakistan has successfully cut 50 percent greenhouse gases (GHGs) emissions against the 35 percent target pledged under the UNFCCC to be achieved till 2030 within its available limited resources despite being a less contributor to global GHG emissions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Feature MoCC-Climate Pakistan cuts 50 percent GHG emissions ahead of 2030 deadline An APP Feature By ALi Jabir Pakistan has successfully cut 50 percent greenhouse gases (GHGs) emissions against the 35 percent target pledged under the UNFCCC to be achieved till 2030 within its available limited resources despite being a less contributor to global GHG emissions. A recent German Watch Report of Global Climate Risk Index 2020, a global think-tank working on climate change, had rated Pakistan number 5th vulnerable country due to adverse impacts of climate change.

The data was reckoned from 1998 to 2018 that mentioned the country facing 9,989 life losses and $3.8 billion economic losses due to recurrent phenomenon of floods and climate change induced catastrophes.� The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) had also declared the data of GHG emissions control presented by the Pakistani officials as the most scientific and professional data as compared to her neighbouring country India.

The Ministry of Climate Change had a dedicated arm of scientists and climate change experts at Global Climate Impact Studies Center (GCISC)that were extensively working to compile this intricate set of data based on emissions from industrial, petroleum, agricultural and livestock sectors.� A ministry official told APP that Pakistan was contributing less than one percent to the global emissions and was not provided any global assistance particularly on cutting down its GHG emissions, however, the country had managed on its own to protect the global environment.

�He added that apart from this achievement the country was going to achieve first billion plantation targets under the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami programme in June 2021.

The thriving mangroves in the country were the only increasing plantation of the species all over the world with a 300 percent increase since its conservation along the coastal areas started.�Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam had also announced an additional one billion mangroves plantation under the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project keeping in view its increasing rate.

�The Prime Minister had also initiated the Protected Areas Initiative aimed to establish 15 National Parks sprawling over an area over 7,300 square kilometers that comprised mountains in the Northern region to the scrub forests in the plains and a marine protected area in the south of the country.

Pakistan had also used COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to provide job opportunities to pandemic-idle workforce including youth and working women of impoverished households in the rural areas.� The Green Stimulus package of Rs2400 billion had helped� the masses in raising nurseries, protecting forests and also planting olive and fruit trees and generating alternate incomes through honey farming.�The country had bagged global acclaim from World Economic Forum, IUCN, WWF, Normandy Chair for Peace and many others showered unreluctant praise for the initiative that was killing two birds with one stone as conserving environment at one hand and ensuring employment for jobless people during pandemic lockdown.