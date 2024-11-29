Open Menu

Pakistan Dedicated To Expanding Trade Relations With Ethiopia, Broader African Market; Jam Kamal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2024 | 09:07 PM

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan said that Pakistan was dedicated to expanding trade relations with Ethiopia and the broader African market

He said this during a meeting with Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan Ambassador, Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula, under the "Look Africa Policy".

The discussions focused on bilateral cooperation to ensure the success of the upcoming Single Country Exhibition in Addis Ababa, scheduled for May 2025, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The minister observed that series of seminar before the exhibition, involving the business communities of both nations to maximize engagement and cooperation are being organized in Pakistan.

Jam Kamal Khan underscored that the Ministry of Commerce, along with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, is actively preparing for the event, which aims to connect Pakistani traders with Ethiopian counterparts and unlock access to Africa’s vast market of 1.4 billion people.

Jam Kamal reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the "Look Africa and Engage Africa Policy,” stressing Ethiopia’s strategic importance as a gateway to the continent and a hub of consistent economic growth.

He highlighted Ethiopia’s impressive economic statistics, including its GDP growth rate of 8.4 percent and the strength of its aviation industry, with 140 fleets under Ethiopian Airlines.

Ambassador Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula provided key insights into Ethiopia’s economic advancements and bilateral cooperation.

He informed that Ethiopia is exporting wheat to international markets and currently operates four weekly flights for Pakistan, with plans to launch direct flights from Lahore and Islamabad soon.

The Ambassador lauded the growing ties between Ethiopia and Pakistan, pointing to recent agreements in trade, business, aviation, and science and technology.

He also highlighted Ethiopia’s, 'Home Grown Economic Reforms', fostering an investor-friendly environment by addressing macroeconomic challenges and enhancing productivity.

Both sides expressed optimism that the Single Country Exhibition in Addis Ababa would not only strengthen trade between Pakistan and Ethiopia but also serve as a platform for Pakistani traders to engage with the broader African market.

