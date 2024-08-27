Pakistan delegation in Singapore to study its strong domestic mediation systems

A Pakistan delegation, comprising members of the judiciary and legal fraternity, on Tuesday met with officials of Singapore’s Ministry of Law to know about their robust domestic and international mediation systems

The delegation will explore the advantages and implementation of the road-map of the Singapore Convention on Mediation for Pakistan, said a press release issued by SECP.

The delegation, currently in Singapore, to participate in the Singapore Convention Week 2024 included Chief Justice Sindh High Court, Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui Justice Arbab Muhammad Federal Secretary Law, and justice Raja Naeem Akbar, from the Islamabad High Court, Justice (retired) Arif Hussain Khilji, former judge of the Supreme Court and Chief Legal Advisor of the of the Legal Aid Society and MICADR, Director General of the of the Federal Judicial academy Hayat Ali Shah, and Shahzar Ilahi from the Legal Aid Society.

The delegation met with Singapore's Ministry of Law representatives, discussing Singapore's mediation experience since 1990, best practices for domestic and international mediation, and the benefits of the Singapore Convention on Mediation for Pakistan.

They also highlighted the significance of investor-state mediation in creating a stable environment.

The Pakistan delegation showcased the country's successful mediation ecosystems, including the Islamabad and Sindh regions. Islamabad has 97 internationally accredited mediators, 4 private ADR centers, and a court-annexed center that has received over 200 cases in the past four months. Sindh's mediation ecosystem includes 130 High Court-notified mediators, 3 private centers, and several court-annexed centers.

Currently, Pakistan is considering to sign the Singapore Convention on Mediation to improve its legal and dispute resolution frameworks. The move is aimed at offering international investors amicable settlement options and boost confidence in Pakistan's commitment to a conducive investment climate.

The discussions with Singapore's Ministry of Law are a significant step towards enhancing Pakistan's mediation capabilities.