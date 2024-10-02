Pakistan, Denmark Sign MOU For Restructuring In Pakistan’s Maritime Sector
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 06:14 PM
Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh on Wednesday signed the memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the behalf of Pakistani government and Denmark’s Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs Morten Bodskov from the Danish government
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh on Wednesday signed the memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the behalf of Pakistani government and Denmark’s Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs Morten Bodskov from the Danish government.
Denmark's Ambassador to Pakistan Jacob Linulf presented the signed document of Danish Minister in this ceremony, said a press release.
After this MOU, Maersk (Danish Shipping Company) was ready to invest almost two billion dollars in Pakistan’s maritime sector. Minister for Finance Mohammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal, Minister for Industries Rana Tanveer, Additional Secretary Maritime Affairs Umar Zafar Sheikh and Secretary SIFC Jameel Qureshi were also present in this MOU signing ceremony.
On this occasion, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said that we are extremely thankful to the Government of Denmark on this remarkable breakthrough in maritime sector. He further added that as results of this memorandum ministry could integrated logistics hubs in all ports, establish deep water container terminal in Karachi, create International Maritime Organization (IMO) and European Union (EU)-compliant ship recycling facilities in Gaddani, assist Pakistan Marine Academy to upgrade curriculum and equipment, and provide continuous technical and training assistance to Pakistani ports.
The minister said that Maersk has the highest market share of 20 percent for containerized imports and exports in Pakistan. Apart from that, the global market capital of this company is around 175 billion Danish Krone.
He further said that Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Denmark’s Government was continuously working from last six months to reach at fruitful conclusion.
The Danish Ambassador to Pakistan Jakob Linulf also thanked the Government of Pakistan and Minister for Maritime Affairs on this progress. Both sides were willing to strengthen ties for the growth of maritime sector.
Recent Stories
Arsenal beat PSG in Champions League duel, Dortmund hit Celtic for seven
SSP orders to ensure foolproof security arrangements for churches
75th National Day of Peoples Republic of China celebrated in Kaas camp Kohistan
13th National Rescue Challenge kicks off
Pakistan women's team gear up for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024
Asif Aziz urges students, young professionals to seize limitless opportunities o ..
Oil prices extend rally on Iran attack
Pakistan joins CERN 70 celebrations, groundbreaking achievements
Rupee gains 05 paisa against dollar
Meeting reviews Kisan Card, Green Tractor scheme, Model Agricultural Market
Advisor chairs meeting to review performs of Livestock farms
Bridgestone latest Japanese firm to end Olympics sponsorship
More Stories From Business
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains162 more points46 minutes ago
-
Oil prices extend rally on Iran attack2 minutes ago
-
PSX alerts public on online trading frauds1 hour ago
-
LCCI president discusses economic situation with JI delegation1 hour ago
-
‘Pakistan Economy Dashboard’ provides easy access to Socio-Economic data: Ali Perviaz2 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 05 paisa against dollar2 minutes ago
-
Gold up by Rs.600 to Rs 275,500 per tola2 hours ago
-
‘Pakistan Economy Dashboard’ launched to promote transparency2 hours ago
-
Bridgestone latest Japanese firm to end Olympics sponsorship2 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
Pakistani delegation to attend int’l conference on rural development5 hours ago
-
Petrol samples dispatched to hydro carbon lab6 hours ago