Pakistan develops first ever refrigerated sea water fish boat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan successfully achieved a landmark in fisheries sector by developing first ever state of the art refrigerated sea water( RSW) fishing boat.

Recipient of international awards, US based Pakistani origin belonging to Parachinar Engineer Dr Zahid Ayub in a his detailed presentation to Iftikhar Ali Malik, President SAARC Chamber here Sunday said, "We have built it and after meeting all international standards and successful trials now put into operation at Karachi harbour".

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Vice President Raja Muhmmad Anwar, past president FPCCI Eng Daroo Khan Achakzai, President Exporters' Association Muslim Khan Banowari, eminent SME expert, founder Secretary General SAARC Rehmat Ullah Javed and others were also present on the occasion.

Dr Zahir Ayub said under RSW system sea water is cooled to zero centigrade and fish is kept at that temperature until the arrival at harbour thus maintaining its freshness and hygienic condition.

He said this technique would benefit the poor fishermen in Pakistan and also change their socioeconomic condition by exporting fish besides boosting the fisheries sector because now fish will not be spoiled at all thus curtailing their losses to zero .

He said European Union for decades banned fish export from Pakistan lacking proper refrigeration of international standards.

Earlier there was not a single Pakistan registered fishing vessel equipped with even a simple form of Refrigerated Sea Water (RSW) system. He said there was no option left with fishermen in Pakistan except use ice blocks and when it melts they either have to return with less catch or return with spoiled catch; the second option always prevailed inflicting heavy monetary losses, he said.

Dr Zahid further explained that heavy load of ice blocks occupy valuable space in the holds as well as increases the fuel consumption. The key to a quality end product whether it's canned seafood or fish meal is the refrigeration system on board and off board introduced by Isotherm Inc recently, he added. He said induction of new RSW vessel will herald a new era of prosperity and bring the fisheries sector at par with international levels.

Iftikhar Ali Malik appreciating Dr Zahid Ayub and his team's efforts said that young fishermen could use this technology in their fishing boats by getting interest-free loan from various banks through Kamyab Jawan programme recently offered by the Prime Minister Imran Khan across the country.